New Indigenous-owned technology partnership hopes to bring more jobs to Sask. youth

Birch Narrows Dene Development Inc. (BNDDI) has partnered with MMLK Group Inc., and Super Strategies to create Indigenous-owned technology businesses.

They have created All3Innovation, a program expected to lead the surrounding technology sector by improving the mining, industrial and commercial industries. It is intended to help grow Saskatchewan’s economy and create employment opportunities for Indigenous communities.

“As an Indigenous person and business owner, I’m proud to be working with BNDDI and MMKL to create opportunities for Indigenous participation in the technology sector and to be building a company with partners whose philosophy and values align with those of Indigenous people — and by that, I mean our collective focus on relationship building, protecting Mother Earth and improving the socio-economic health of our communities,” said Jason Thompson, owner of Superior Strategies.

The company will distribute its products to clients based on prioritization research later in the program. It has already started initiating conversations with NexGen Energy about possible collaboration.

“Birch Narrows Dene Nation has a mutual benefit agreement with NexGen Energy, so by nature of their partnership, we do get to participate or look for opportunities to participate in upcoming projects and exploration activities that take place,” said Anthony Clark, CEO of BNDDI.

The partnership is expected to bring new career options to the Indigenous youth of Saskatchewan.

“The key piece is training and actually providing skills to some of the community Indigenous youth — so, getting them exposed to these technologies, getting them trained on how to use them, and kind of gauging in their interest on what we can do to create a career path for those individuals,” Clarke said.

“It gives those youth a different type of activity to be able to look at as a career path in the future.”

Clarke said at this time, they aren’t sure of how many jobs this opportunity will create for the province, but they are hoping they will have the chance to partner with other Saskatchewan First Nations territories and other provinces in Canada.

The partnership is still in the exploration stages of planning. They will soon begin connecting with Indigenous communities across the province to start mapping out a pilot project.