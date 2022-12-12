Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Parents plead for help after American student, 22, disappears in France

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 2:45 pm
Image of Ken DeLand in Paris at the top of the Eiffel Tower. View image in full screen
Image of Ken DeLand in Paris at the top of the Eiffel Tower. FindKenDeLand.com

A college student from New York has been reported missing by fellow students while he was studying abroad in France. He was last seen two weeks ago.

The parents of Ken DeLand Jr., 22, are pleading for the public’s help in finding their son, and have set up a website to share information. The family says they “fear the worst and want him to be located.”

DeLand’s parents say they last heard from him on Whatsapp on Nov. 27. “Apparently,” they write, “he left his host family’s residence and boarded the train headed for Valence, France,” that day.

Read more: 2 surviving roommates of slain Idaho students speak out for 1st time

DeLand, a senior a St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y., has been studying abroad at the Université Grenoble Alpes in France. His family says that it’s out of character for DeLand to abruptly drop communication.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the family’s website, DeLand’s phone was last pinged on Nov. 30.

A Grenoble public prosecutor confirmed that authorities are investigating DeLand’s disappearance in a statement obtained by multiple news outlets.

Read more: Elon Musk booed heartily during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show

Other students reported DeLand missing on Nov. 29, prosecutor Eric Vaillant said in the statement, which kicked off their investigation.

“The young man reportedly told several people that he had arrived in France underprepared and was having difficulty making friends,” Vaillant said.

Missing poster made by the family of Ken DeLand, 22, an American student who went missing while studying abroad in France. View image in full screen
Missing poster made by the family of Ken DeLand, 22, an American student who went missing while studying abroad in France. FindKenDeLand.com

“He appears to have left Grenoble voluntarily,” Vaillant added, noting that DeLand “also mentioned that he wanted to go to Marseille before returning to the United States.”

Story continues below advertisement

DeLand appears to have been captured on a video surveillance camera on Dec. 3 in the town of Montélimar, which is about 140 kilometres south of Grenoble by car, according to Vaillant and DeLand’s family.

Trending Now
Trending Now

DeLand entered the store around 9 a.m. and purchased something for US$8.40, according to bank statements obtained by his family. He was pictured wearing a red jacket, scarf, grey toque, blue jeans and a black backpack. His family say he is six feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Last known image of Ken DeLand, 22, entering a store in Montélimar, France. View image in full screen
Last known image of Ken DeLand, 22, entering a store in Montélimar, France. FindKenDeLand.com

DeLand’s father told Good Morning America that his son is a “friendly, outgoing college student.”

“He loves to travel. So, this trip has been something that he’s really looked forward to and enjoyed.”

In a different interview with WHAM, DeLand’s father says he doesn’t understand why his son isn’t reaching out to the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just shake our heads,” Ken DeLand, Sr., said. “We don’t understand why he is not reaching out to us… if he was reaching out on a daily basis or every other day like he was — it is just not characteristic of Kenny.”

Read more: ‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody Brown and Janelle separate after nearly 30 years together

DeLand’s family said that since their son is on the missing persons list, if he tries to leave France using his passport, authorities will be notified.

DeLand’s study abroad program was supposed to end on Dec. 17 and his student visa expires early next year, the family’s website states.

The U.S. State Department told CNN that they are “aware of reports of a U.S. citizen missing in France.”

“When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities as they carry out their search efforts, and we share information with families however we can,” the department said.

Read more: How strangers came to the rescue of N.S. woman who couldn’t afford new winter tires

DeLand’s university in New York said that is assisting in the investigation.

“St. John Fisher University will continue to do all it can to assist in the investigation to find Kenneth DeLand,” the school said. “University officials have stayed in close contact with the American Institute for Foreign Study (AIFS) who is working with local law enforcement on the search, as well as Kenneth’s family to offer support to them during this time.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Our campus community remains hopeful that Kenneth will be found safe and return home,” the statement added.

Click to play video: 'Search for missing Trent University student on Sunday'
Search for missing Trent University student on Sunday
missing studentamerican in franceamerican student franceFind Ken DeLandKen DeLandKen DeLand missingmissing student francestudent missing in francewhere is ken deland
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers