‘Sister Wives’ stars Kody Brown and Janelle separate after nearly 30 years together

The Brown family’s relationships are getting messier and messier on TLC’s Sister Wives.

In a teaser for an upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, Kody Brown and second wife Janelle confirmed that they have “separated.” The pair has been together, though not legally married — as polygamy is illegal in Utah where they live — for nearly 30 years.

Janelle, 53, told Krishnan that she and Kody, also 53, have been “separated for several months.” Kody confirmed the split in a solo interview of his own.

“Janelle has made it pretty clear to me that she’s enjoying her life without me,” Kody said.

Janelle seemed to think a little more highly of Kody.

“I think if we both really sat down, we’d look at each other and say, ‘Really?'” she said.

Kody also confirmed that he is now divorced from his third wife Christine. In 2021, Christine announced her separation from Cody, claiming they had “grown apart” after 25 years together.

Christine shared some insight of her own into Kody and Janelle’s relationship during the One-on-One special.

“For Janelle, I think she’s frustrated and she’s so hurt, and I think that man that she was married to, she realizes that he’s totally different, but she’s different too,” said Christine, 50.

Kody is still with his first wife Meri (though their relationship has become platonic) and his fourth wife Robyn, whom he is legally married to.

The Sister Wives: One-on-One special will see solo interviews with Kody, Janelle, Meri, Robyn and Christine. In the trailer, Kody admits that the relationships between his wives “aren’t good.” The emotional interviews range in topic from reconciliation (or lack thereof) to past arguments between the sister wives and which of the women is Kody’s “favourite” wife.

Earlier this year, amid rising tensions in the Brown family, Kody asked his wives to “conform to patriarchy.”

During a solo confessional in the same episode, Janelle told the cameras she “didn’t know I’d signed up for patriarchy,” as that was “not what we all agreed on in the very beginning.” She ended the comment with a shrug.

Kody legally married his first wife Meri in 1990. He spiritually married Janelle, his second wife, in 1993. Christine and Kody entered into a spiritual marriage in 1994, making her his third wife. His fourth wife, Robyn, joined the Brown family in 2010.

In 2014, Kody divorced Meri and legally married Robyn in order to adopt her three children from an earlier marriage.

The three-part Sister Wives: One-on-One special will air Dec. 18, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. E.T. on TLC.