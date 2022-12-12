Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Road near Kelowna’s Apple Bowl closed due to serious crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 12:10 pm
The Kelowna RCMP is responding to a serious single car collision in the 1500 block of Burtch Road. View image in full screen
The Kelowna RCMP is responding to a serious single car collision in the 1500 block of Burtch Road. Global News

Traffic at a busy Kelowna intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as emergency crews work to extricate a car that went off the road.

The Kelowna RCMP is responding to a serious single car collision in the 1500 block of Burtch Road. View image in full screen
The Kelowna RCMP is responding to a serious single car collision in the 1500 block of Burtch Road. Global News

Officers have closed Bernard Avenue at Noble Court, west of Burtch Road and at Cherry Crescent West near the Apple Bowl so they can access a car that went off an embankment, RCMP said.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Crisis response teams expanding in Kelowna, Kamloops'
Crisis response teams expanding in Kelowna, Kamloops

The intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Burtch Road is also closed to traffic. Emergency services have been called as these streets are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to the police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-76339.

 

CrashKelowna RCMPApple BowlEmbankmentBurtch RoadCherry Crescent WestNoble Court
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers