Road near Kelowna’s Apple Bowl closed due to serious crash

Traffic at a busy Kelowna intersection is expected to be closed for several hours as emergency crews work to extricate a car that went off the road.

The Kelowna RCMP is responding to a serious single car collision in the 1500 block of Burtch Road.

Officers have closed Bernard Avenue at Noble Court, west of Burtch Road and at Cherry Crescent West near the Apple Bowl so they can access a car that went off an embankment, RCMP said.

The intersection of Lawrence Avenue and Burtch Road is also closed to traffic. Emergency services have been called as these streets are expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken to the police, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-76339.