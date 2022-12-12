Menu

Canada

NDP ask for emergency debate on ‘urgent and escalating’ situation in kids’ hospitals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 9:03 am
Click to play video: 'Singh says Trudeau must work with premiers to solve children’s medication crisis'
Singh says Trudeau must work with premiers to solve children’s medication crisis
WATCH: Singh says Trudeau must work with premiers to solve children's medication crisis – Nov 15, 2022

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has requested an emergency debate in the House of Commons to discuss the “urgent and escalating” situation in Canada’s children’s hospitals as they deal with an influx of sick kids.

Singh wrote to the Speaker to give notice for the request, citing several alarming developments across the country.

Read more: IWK top doctor says Halifax hospital getting ‘slammed’ as flu cases spike

Just last week, CHEO, the children’s hospital in Ottawa, called in support from the Canadian Red Cross to bolster the staff who are treating record numbers of babies and children with respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary is using a heated trailer as an overflow waiting room because of how many young patients are coming in for help.

Click to play video: 'Tridemic: 10 kids dead amid pediatric flu surge, worst still ahead'
Tridemic: 10 kids dead amid pediatric flu surge, worst still ahead

Singh has been calling for more federal action to address the health-care crisis, and for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with premiers to find a solution.

He says urgent action by the government should be informed by the debate of parliamentarians.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

