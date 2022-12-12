17-year-old identified as boy killed in Toronto shooting

Police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Toronto’s east end over the weekend that also left a 16-year-old boy injured.
Toronto police said officers responded to 5 Massey Square, a residential building near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, at around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday.
Police said gunshots were heard in the area. Officers found Toronto resident David Petrovic outside the building.
Petrovic had been shot and officers attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. His death marks Toronto’s 67th homicide of 2022.
A second victim who had also been shot, a 16-year-old boy, was located nearby, police said.
He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
