17-year-old identified as boy killed in Toronto shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Toronto’s east end over the weekend that also left a 16-year-old boy injured.

Toronto police said officers responded to 5 Massey Square, a residential building near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, at around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said gunshots were heard in the area. Officers found Toronto resident David Petrovic outside the building.

Petrovic had been shot and officers attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. His death marks Toronto’s 67th homicide of 2022.

A second victim who had also been shot, a 16-year-old boy, was located nearby, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.