Crime

17-year-old identified as boy killed in Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 12, 2022 7:14 am
Toronto resident David Petrovic died after a shooting on Saturday. View image in full screen
Toronto resident David Petrovic died after a shooting on Saturday. Handout / Toronto Police

Police have identified a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting in Toronto’s east end over the weekend that also left a 16-year-old boy injured.

Toronto police said officers responded to 5 Massey Square, a residential building near Victoria Park and Danforth avenues, at around 7:17 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said gunshots were heard in the area. Officers found Toronto resident David Petrovic outside the building.

Petrovic had been shot and officers attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene. His death marks Toronto’s 67th homicide of 2022.

Read more: Toronto shooting in east end leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A second victim who had also been shot, a 16-year-old boy, was located nearby, police said.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Toronto police on the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a fatal shooting in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road. Global News
