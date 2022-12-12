Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Natural resources minister says will address sustainable mining at COP15 conference

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2022 6:57 am
Click to play video: 'COP15: Montreal protests and growing skepticism on future of biodiversity framework'
COP15: Montreal protests and growing skepticism on future of biodiversity framework
WATCH: COP15: Montreal protests and growing skepticism on future of biodiversity framework

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says Canada is looking to commit to only bringing critical minerals into the country if they were mined in a way that is both environmentally sensitive and respectful of human rights.

Wilkinson will be at the COP15 nature talks in Montreal Monday where he will make an announcement on critical minerals, just three days after finally publishing the Liberals’ long-promised critical minerals strategy.

Read more: Canada unveils new critical minerals strategy eyeing ‘generational opportunity’

The strategy is focused only on domestic mining, and Wilkinson acknowledges it is silent on the sustainability of any raw materials mined elsewhere and brought to Canada for further processing or used in the manufacturing of batteries.

Trending Now
Trending Now

But he says he will have more to say about that issue in Montreal Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s mining industry is recognized for sustainable practices domestically but internationally its reputation is far less rosy, with multiple allegations of human rights abuses and environmental damage.

The COP15 nature talks are an effort by most countries in the world to agree to policies that will both halt and repair the destruction that human activities, including mining, have brought on global ecosystems and wild species.

Click to play video: 'China, Russia national security concerns inform new minerals strategy: minister'
China, Russia national security concerns inform new minerals strategy: minister
Canada NewsJonathan WilkinsonbiodiversityCOP15Canada miningcritical mineralsCOP15 newsCanada mining industryCOP15 CanadaCop15 Montreal summitCOP15 nature talksCOP15 updateUN biodiversity talks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers