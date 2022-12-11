B.C. junior hockey: Rockets and Vees fall, Vipers score overtime win

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a roundup of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

Western Hockey league

Vancouver 3, Kelowna 2

The Kelowna Rockets fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Giants Saturday night.

The Rockets kicked off the scoring just before the midway point of the opening frame. While on a power play, the Giants scored 41 seconds into the second frame, followed by another goal, giving Vancouver their lead of the game.

Twenty-five seconds into the third period, the Rockets tied up the game. Vancouver finished the scoring in overtime.

Up next, the Rockets will hit the road for a three-game road trip through Swift Current, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat before the holiday break.

B.C. Hockey League

Cranbrook 4, Penticton 1

The Penticton Vees dropped back-to-back games after a 4-1 setback to the Cranbrook Bucks.

Cranbrook started strong, scoring three times on six shots in the opening frame.

Vee’s Bradly Nadeau scored Penticton’s only goal 65 seconds into the second period.

Aydar Suniev returned to the lineup after missing Friday’s game in Wenatchee. However, Penticton was still without a few players — Ryan Hopkins and Thomas Pichette were out with injuries, while Nic DeGraves was out with the flu.

Up next, Penticton will travel to Merritt on Wednesday.

Vernon 4, Salmon Arm 3

The Vernon Vipers scored an overtime 4-3 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday night.

The Vipers improved their record to 4-0-2 in their last six contests, while the Silverbacks are winless in two.

Salmon Arm’s Nathan Mackie had the Teddy Bear Toss goal seven minutes into the first period. The Vipers responded to take the lead in the second.

A late goal in the third looked to solve it in regulation before Mackie scored his second goal of the game.

Up next, the Vipers will wrap up a two-game road swing Tuesday night in Wenatchee.