Christmas Cheer Board expecting record-setting season of giving in Winnipeg

The Christmas Cheer Board in Winnipeg says it’s been overwhelmed by community support in what is expected to be a record-setting year for hamper deliveries.

The not-for profit made a plea for help after thousands of orders for hampers came flooding in when they opened for the season in early November.

Winnipeggers have heeded the call, says executive director Shawna Bell.

“People have responded in such, such an amazing way. We’ve had food come through the doors. We’ve had toys constantly coming through the doors,” she told Global News Sunday, adding the not-for-profit has also seen a flurry of financial donations and volunteers.

“I am very optimistic that before this season is over, not only will we meet the demand that’s out there, but we’ll be able to help support families in the right way by providing those gifts for kids, too.”

When the cheer board’s phone lines officially opened on Nov. 8 they’ve said they received 13,000 calls within the first hour, and over 40,000 by the end of the day.

That’s nearly double last year’s first-day total, which was 23,000.

Bell said the Cheer Board has received more than 14,000 hamper applications so far this season, and more are expected before they stop taking orders Dec. 23.

“We’re averaging around 500 hampers a day,” she said Sunday, adding she’s expecting it to be a record year.

“Last year we were just under 17,000. And we’re already very clear that we’re going to need around 19,000 hampers – that’s a huge jump.”

Bell says a partnership with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress this season has meant roughly 850 families added to the list.

But she says a tough economy caused in part by rising inflation is likely to blame for more Winnipeggers reaching out for help this holiday season.

Typically the Cheer Board would already be fundraising for next year’s efforts, but this year, Bell says the not-for-profit has had to dip into those funds to make sure everyone gets a hamper.

“We’re making it work,” she said.

While they did see a jump in volunteers following the call for help, Bell says the Board is now looking for drivers to help deliver hampers.

Drivers have to provide their own vehicles, but other than that Bell says volunteers don’t need to preregister.

Read more: Christmas Cheer Board to honour Kai Madsen with successful giving season

“You just walk in the door, say you’re coming here to deliver for hampers for us,” she said.

“We’ll look at your driver’s license, give you the information that you need … and we’re going to send you on your way with a big stack of hampers to send out.”

The cheer board’s warehouse at 1821 Wellington Avenue will be open until 1 p.m. — or later if need be — on Dec. 24. Donations can be still be made online.

— With files from Rosanna Hempel