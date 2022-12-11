Victoria Park skating rink in London, Ont. to open Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Mon. Dec. 12, Londoners can return to Victoria Park for free ice skating.

The City of London says the Victoria Park skating rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The rink was originally set to open on Dec. 9 but Jon-Paul McGonigle, the city’s director of recreation and sport, says opening dates depend on the weather and temperature.

“We do always try to get them open around the same time every year, but that does give or take a few days (depending) on the weather.”

The Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell concession in Victoria Park will be open Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Skate rentals will be available at the Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell concession for $7 per person.

London’s Storybook Gardens skating trail is already operating.

The Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market will open on Jan. 7 due to the Holly Jolly Market taking place outside the market throughout December.

McGonigle is also encouraging Londoners to check out the city’s 23 neighbourhood-managed ice rinks.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs