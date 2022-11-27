London, Ont. to open outdoor skating trail, rink at Storybook Gardens, Victoria Park

Send this page to someone via email

Preparations are underway to open the Storybook Gardens skating trail and the Victoria Park skating rink in London, Ont.

The City of London says staff are working to open the Storybook Gardens skating trail on Dec. 3 and the Victoria Park skating rink on Dec. 9.

Storybook Gardens’ skating trail is open every Tuesday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., weather permitting.

Registration will be available starting Nov. 30 through Play Your Way online.

Admission is $4.50 for adults and $3.50 for those 17 and under. Skate rentals are available for $6.50 per person.

Story continues below advertisement

Free skating at Victoria Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell concession will be open Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Skate rentals will be available at the Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell concession for $7 per person.

The Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market will open in early January.