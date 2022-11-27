Menu

Canada

London, Ont. to open outdoor skating trail, rink at Storybook Gardens, Victoria Park

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 27, 2022 11:27 am
Preparations are underway to open the Storybook Gardens skating trail and the Victoria Park skating rink in London, Ont.

The City of London says staff are working to open the Storybook Gardens skating trail on Dec. 3 and the Victoria Park skating rink on Dec. 9.

Storybook Gardens’ skating trail is open every Tuesday to Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 2 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., weather permitting.

Read more: How the City of London, Ont. is planning to ring in the 2022 holiday season

Registration will be available starting Nov. 30 through Play Your Way online.

Admission is $4.50 for adults and $3.50 for those 17 and under. Skate rentals are available for $6.50 per person.

Free skating at Victoria Park will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

Read more: Toronto outdoor public ice-skating rinks open

The Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell concession will be open Monday to Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

Skate rentals will be available at the Kiwanis Memorial Bandshell concession for $7 per person.

The Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market will open in early January.

