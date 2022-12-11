Menu

Crime

Peel homicide unit investigating ‘suspicious’ Mississauga fire that killed 2

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 11, 2022 9:15 am
Fatal fire in Mississauga claims 2 lives
RELATED: Residents in a Mississauga neighbourhood are devastated after finding out their neighbours were killed in a fire overnight. The blaze appears to have started in the basement and now the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the cause. Frazer Snowdon has more.

A fatal Mississauga house fire reported in the early hours of Saturday morning has been labelled “suspicious” by police.

Peel Regional Police said the blaze — in the area of Genovese Place and Armando Avenue — was being investigated by officers from its missing persons and homicide units.

On Saturday, Mississauga fire platoon chief Ryan Baird told Global News that crews were called to a semi-detached house on Genovese Place at around 1:15 a.m.

Damage was limited to one room within the two-storey building and the fire was brought under control fairly quickly, he said.

However, two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: Mississauga early morning house fire claims 2 lives

“The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire to be suspicious; however, it is too early in the investigation to provide details on the exact circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire,” Peel police said.

In a statement issued Saturday, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie offered her condolences to “the loved ones, friends and neighbours of the two Mississauga residents who tragically lost their lives.”

Police asked anyone with information to get in touch.

