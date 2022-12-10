Menu

Tech

Twitter Blue relaunching after failed previous attempt

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 10, 2022 6:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Hate speech surging on Twitter under Elon Musk'
Hate speech surging on Twitter under Elon Musk
Hate speech on Twitter has dramatically surged since Elon Musk took over the social media platform, despite his claims of cracking down on it. Jackson Proskow reports on the flood of previously banned users returning, and how advertisers and governments are reacting – Dec 2, 2022

Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

Read more: Twitter under investigation for allegedly setting up illegal bedrooms in company HQ

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk’s businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

Click to play video: 'Twitter faces an uncertain future'
Twitter faces an uncertain future

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

