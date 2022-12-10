Well-known Vancouver politician George Puil dies at 92

Send this page to someone via email

A man who spent more time in Vancouver’s city hall than just about anyone else and was a household name in the city for decades has passed away.

Longstanding B.C. politician George Puil died at age 92.

The City of Vancouver posted an online tribute to Puil, highlighting the fact he served on the Vancouver Park Board for 12 years and, even more remarkably, served 11 terms as a city councillor over 26 years.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former long-time elected Park Board Commissioner and City Councillor, George Puil,” the City of Vancouver said in a social media post.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Puil was also the founding chair of the Greater Vancouver Transportation Authority and served as the chair of the Greater Vancouver Regional District.

He is also a member of the BC Football Hall of Fame as both an all-star football and rugby player in his youth.

Puil was initially elected to public office as Vancouver Park Board commissioner in 1962.