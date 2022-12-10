Menu

Canada

Well-known Vancouver politician George Puil dies at 92

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 10, 2022 2:13 pm
Former longstanding Vancouver city councillor George Puil has died at 92. View image in full screen
Former longstanding Vancouver city councillor George Puil has died at 92. Global News

A man who spent more time in Vancouver’s city hall than just about anyone else and was a household name in the city for decades has passed away.

Longstanding B.C. politician George Puil died at age 92.

Read more: David Eby takes on Vancouver’s DTES: the political risk

The City of Vancouver posted an online tribute to Puil, highlighting the fact he served on the Vancouver Park Board for 12 years and, even more remarkably, served 11 terms as a city councillor over 26 years.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former long-time elected Park Board Commissioner and City Councillor, George Puil,” the City of Vancouver said in a social media post.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Read more: Vancouver’s new mayor takes heat over planned trip to Qatar World Cup

Puil was also the founding chair of the Greater Vancouver Transportation Authority and served as the chair of the Greater Vancouver Regional District.

He is also a member of the BC Football Hall of Fame as both an all-star football and rugby player in his youth.

Puil was initially elected to public office as Vancouver Park Board commissioner in 1962.

