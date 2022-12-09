Second drag show disrupted by protestors in one week in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, a drag show in the Okanagan was disrupted by protestors.

On Thursday night, a group of three male protestors showed up outside the Britbar in Penticton, B.C., to voice their displeasure towards the LGBTQ2+ community. Shortly after their arrival, two drag performers stepped outside to confront them.

“We are facing vile vitriol,” explained Canadian drag performer Toddy.

“People think that they can call us pretty despicable names with absolutely nothing to back it up, but also nothing that you’d ever call anyone.”

The small group of protestors allegedly began accusing the drag performers of trying to sneak minors into the venue, despite this specific show having a strict 19-plus-only rule.

“These people are very highly uneducated in what they’re actually talking about and they’re just making stuff up,” said events organization Rebellious Unicorn’s executive director, Dustyn Baulkham.

“I think really what they need to do is educate themselves, because when you start talking with them, you can tell there’s no rhyme or reason to what they’re actually protesting.”

Baulkham says he’s concerned to see incidents like this on the rise — not just in the community, but across North America.

“What we saw at DunnEnzies a couple nights ago is people that really had some loose screws,” said Baulkham.

“It can be scary at times because you don’t know what these people are capable of, and I think that’s the unfortunate part of protests like this.”

For performers like Toddy, they want to show the world what drag is truly all about.

“It is artistic, it is joyful, and it is truly what kids do in their everyday lives,” said Toddy.

“We as adults are able to find this joy again, and for us, it’s through drag.”

Global News reached out to the Penticton RCMP for further information.