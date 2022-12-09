Case of man accused in 1983 Toronto cold-case murders put over to next week

Send this page to someone via email

The case of a man charged in the murders of two Toronto women who were found dead nearly 40 years ago will return to court next week.

Joseph George Sutherland, 61, appeared briefly in court Friday via video from the Toronto South Detention Centre and said he had applied for legal aid but his request was still pending.

The case was put over to Dec. 16 for Sutherland to provide an update on his legal aid application.

Police announced last week that Sutherland had been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Erin Gilmour and Susan Tice, who were found dead in their homes within four months of each other in 1983.

Interim police chief James Ramer had said both women were sexually assaulted and stabbed to death.

Investigators said advances in genetic technology helped them crack the cold cases.