California girl awarded 1st-ever licence to own a unicorn — if she can find one

A girl named Madeline from Los Angeles county now holds the enviable position of being licensed to own a unicorn — provided she can find one.
The first-of-its-kind licence was created for Madeline after she wrote to county officials seeking approval to house a unicorn in her backyard.
In her brief letter, Madeline writes, “Dear L.A. County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”
County officials were more than happy to reward Madeline’s commitment to responsible pet ownership and awarded her a pre-approved unicorn licence.
“It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals,” the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wrote in a Facebook post. “Why, yes – we DO licence unicorns!”
The unicorn licence was signed by department director Marcia Mayeda and came with a number of requirements for proper unicorn care.
The unicorn must be given ample exposure to “sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows,” and must be fed its favourite treat, watermelon, at least once a week.
Madeline is also agreeing to polish the unicorn’s horn with a soft cloth once a month to maintain good health. And if she chooses to sprinkle her magical horse with glitter or sparkles, they must be biodegradable and non-toxic.
Recognizing that finding a unicorn can be incredibly difficult, the county provided her with a plush toy “as she continues her search.”
The pink-eared, purple-hoofed unicorn came with a tag that reads “Permanent Unicorn Licence.”
The unicorn must also be cared for “in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles County Code Title 10,” the county wrote.
