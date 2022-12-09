California girl awarded 1st-ever licence to own a unicorn — if she can find one

Send this page to someone via email

A girl named Madeline from Los Angeles county now holds the enviable position of being licensed to own a unicorn — provided she can find one.

The first-of-its-kind licence was created for Madeline after she wrote to county officials seeking approval to house a unicorn in her backyard.

In her brief letter, Madeline writes, “Dear L.A. County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one. Please send me a letter in response.”

View image in full screen Letter from a girl named Madeline asking L.A. county to give her approval to have a unicorn in her backyard. County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control/Facebook

County officials were more than happy to reward Madeline’s commitment to responsible pet ownership and awarded her a pre-approved unicorn licence.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is always rewarding to hear from young people who thoughtfully consider the requirements of providing a loving home to animals,” the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control wrote in a Facebook post. “Why, yes – we DO licence unicorns!”

The unicorn licence was signed by department director Marcia Mayeda and came with a number of requirements for proper unicorn care.

The unicorn must be given ample exposure to “sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows,” and must be fed its favourite treat, watermelon, at least once a week.

View image in full screen A unicorn licence entitling Madeline to house a unicorn in her backyard, if she can find one. County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control/Facebook

Madeline is also agreeing to polish the unicorn’s horn with a soft cloth once a month to maintain good health. And if she chooses to sprinkle her magical horse with glitter or sparkles, they must be biodegradable and non-toxic.

Story continues below advertisement

Recognizing that finding a unicorn can be incredibly difficult, the county provided her with a plush toy “as she continues her search.”

The pink-eared, purple-hoofed unicorn came with a tag that reads “Permanent Unicorn Licence.”

A plush unicorn sent to Madeline from the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control as she “continues her search” for the real deal. County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control/Facebook

The unicorn must also be cared for “in compliance with all animal caretaking regulations set forth in Los Angeles County Code Title 10,” the county wrote.