Crime

2 arrested after removing downtown Peterborough parking meter: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 12:53 pm
Two Peterborough man are accused of mischief involving a parking meter. View image in full screen
Two Peterborough man are accused of mischief involving a parking meter. File

Two Peterborough men are facing charges after an incident involving a parking meter in the city’s downtown early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the area of Charlotte Street and George Street North after reports of several people carrying a parking meter.

Read more: Free 2-hour parking in downtown Peterborough during holiday season to support food bank

Police located the parking meter which was damaged and had been removed from its location.

Two suspects matching the description provided to police were soon located and taken into custody.

Two men, both ages, 22, were each charged with mischief under $5,000.

Both were released on appearance notices with individual court appearances on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.

