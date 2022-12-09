2 arrested after removing downtown Peterborough parking meter: police

Two Peterborough men are facing charges after an incident involving a parking meter in the city’s downtown early Friday.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4 a.m., officers were called to the area of Charlotte Street and George Street North after reports of several people carrying a parking meter.
Police located the parking meter which was damaged and had been removed from its location.
Two suspects matching the description provided to police were soon located and taken into custody.
Two men, both ages, 22, were each charged with mischief under $5,000.
Both were released on appearance notices with individual court appearances on Jan. 4 and Jan. 5.
