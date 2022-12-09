IBM to get nearly $5 million to create 250 jobs in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s economic development agency is spending nearly $5 million to help tech giant IBM create up to 250 jobs at a new client innovation centre in Fredericton.

In a release, the province said the crown corporation Opportunities NB is investing up to $4.8 million to help create the jobs, which include application developers, technical testers, business analysts, customer experience workers, design consultants and workers in digital transformation.

Opportunities NB estimates the centre will increase the province’s GDP by more than $72 million over five years.

In the release, Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for Opportunities NB, said attracting global companies like IBM helps foster growth in the province.

“Many of the world’s most successful companies have discovered our province because of our winning combination of people, diversity, agility, infrastructure and innovation,” she said.

“Through investments like this one, we are building upon New Brunswick’s reputation as an IT hub.”

IBM has a number of client innovation centres in Canada, including in Halifax, Montreal and Calgary.

“We are committed to supporting this growing need by expanding our network of client innovation centres across Canada,” Dave McCann, president of IBM Canada, said in the release.

“The IBM centre in New Brunswick will further support the province’s focus on fostering local tech talent, creating jobs, and improving workforce skills training.”

The release said hiring will begin in January.

In 2016, Opportunities NB also invested $1.2 million for IBM to add 100 jobs in the cybersecurity field.