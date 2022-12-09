London, Ont. fire department issues holiday safety tips after recent cooking-related fires

As the holidays approach and with Christmas trees and space heaters making their annual comeback this season, the London Fire Department is refreshing the public with some winter safety tips heading into the colder months.

“Always be aware of your surroundings,” stressed Matt Hepditch, deputy chief of fire prevention with the London Fire Department, with regard to space heaters. “Don’t put it close to different pieces of furniture, bedding or curtains.”

Whether it’s a fake Christmas tree or a live one, Hepditch said to never leave them unattended.

“If you’re putting up an old fake Christmas tree, (be sure to) check the wiring on that as well,” he said. “If you have a live tree, make sure that tree is watered daily.

Story continues below advertisement

“A live tree like that’s dry can go up in 30 seconds, and the room that that tree is in can be fully engulfed in flames and smoke,” Hepditch continued. “It’s very important to ensure that the tree is watered and monitored every day.”

The safety tips follow a pair of recent cooking-related fires that broke out in the city on Monday, according to fire crews. While no injuries were reported, Hepditch says that cooking fires are the number one cause of fires in the province.

“With the holiday season coming up, there’ll be lots of food being cooked, lots of time spent at home, more meals at home, so we want to make sure that people in our community stand by their pan,” he said. “If you for some reason leave the kitchen, perhaps take a spoon with you to remind you that there is something cooking, and never ever leave your home with something left on the stove warming or being cooked at that time.”

5:18 Holiday cooking safety tips

Hepditch hopes that residents will also take time, before celebrations and reunions, to do the little things over the holidays to make sure their homes are safe, as well as merry and bright.

Story continues below advertisement

“A good thing to know is that carbon dioxide is produced by incomplete combustion. So, make sure that your furnace is fully operational, your hot water heater and your furnace are serviced,” he said. “If you have a wood-burning fireplace and you haven’t had it cleaned by a qualified technician in a few years, or maybe even last year, depending on how much you burn, you need to make sure that it’s checked.

“Be very aware of your home and where you live,” he added. “Take the time to ensure that your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are also working.”

For more information about fire safety, visit the City of London’s website.