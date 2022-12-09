Menu

Comments

Crime

Roseneath man fined, has licence suspended for firearm, wild turkey hunting offences

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2022 11:34 am
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says a hunter was found guilty of multiple wild turkey offences, including careless discharge of a firearm. View image in full screen
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says a hunter was found guilty of multiple wild turkey offences, including careless discharge of a firearm. Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry

A Roseneath, Ont., man has received a 10-year hunting licence suspension and been fined thousands of dollars for multiple turkey hunting offences earlier this year.

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, conservation officers launched an investigation following an incident on May 16 in which a man was turkey hunting on a property near the town of Gooderham, Ont.

Court heard that the hunter discharged his shotgun at a wild turkey and the pellets hit a nearby resident standing beside her house. The victim was not injured.

The ministry says further investigation revealed other offences, including hunting turkeys without a licence and hunting within 400 metres of bait “on multiple dates.”

A ministry canine unit was also used to seize evidence in the investigation, which led to 12 charges being laid against the hunter.

The ministry said the case went to court in Lindsay on Oct. 17.

Gordon Madill of Roseneath was found guilty of carelessly discharging a firearm while hunting and other wild turkey hunting offences. The ministry said he received a total of $15,000 in fines and a 10-year hunting licence suspension.

Madill must also complete the Ontario hunter education course and the Canadian firearms safety course before obtaining another hunting licence, the ministry said.

FirearmHuntingministry of natural resources and forestryRoseneathMNRFHunting Offenceswild turkey hunting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

