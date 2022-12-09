2 men charged after elderly women ‘targeted’ in Toronto, Markham robberies

See more sharing options

York Regional Police say two men are facing charges after investigators allege elderly victims were being targeted in Markham and Toronto.

Police said investigations began in August 2021 when a series of robberies were occurring against seniors, particularly female.

Investigators allege the suspects would assault an elderly victim before stealing their cash and personal belongings.

In November 2021, police were able to find one suspect who attempted to evade officers but was arrested.

Alvin Blegay was charged with robbery, theft and failure to comply with probation order and remains in custody, police said.

On Dec. 2, a second suspect — Khaled Cassim Haynes — was identified and arrested. He faces a long list of charges including robbery, theft, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and several firearm-related charges.

Haynes was also allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded gun.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking any other victims to come forward.