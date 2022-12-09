Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, Dec. 9

See more sharing options

The 2024 Brier is coming to Regina, Saskatoon Transit’s Jingle Bell Express, and Saskatchewan’s chief firearms officer raises concerns over gun amendments.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, Dec. 9, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Championship curling returns to Saskatchewan with the 2024 Brier

Curling fans in Saskatchewan received an early Christmas present after it was announced Regina will host the 2024 Brier.

Bernadette McIntyre, chair of the Regina bid committee, says organizers are excited to welcome the Brier back to the Queen City.

She has details on the planning already underway, the economic spinoffs, and the opportunities for people to volunteer at the event.

4:31 Championship curling returning to Saskatchewan with the 2024 Brier

Jingle Bell Express connects shoppers with Saskatoon malls

A special holiday bus route is back to help riders get to Saskatoon’s five malls.

The Jingle Bell Express runs every weekend up to Christmas and again on Boxing Day.

Cory Shrigley with Saskatoon Transit explains how the Jingle Bell Express works and how shoppers can plan their trip and find a route.

4:02 Jingle Bell Express connects shoppers with Saskatoon malls

Saskatchewan’s chief firearms officer concerned over C-21 amendments

Ottawa says the goal of bill C-21 is to enhance public safety, but many are concerned the move will unfairly target law-abiding hunters and sport shooters.

Robert Freberg, Saskatchewan’s chief firearms officer, says his office has been overwhelmed with calls from people concerned with the changes.

He speaks with Chris Carr on recent amendments introduced to the bill and the impact they could have on gun owners in the province.

4:40 Saskatchewan’s chief firearms officer concerned over C-21 amendments

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, Dec. 9

Mild conditions into the weekend — Chantal Wagner has your Friday, Dec. 9, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.