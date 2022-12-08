2 people taken to hospital after collision in Toronto

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.
In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Jarvis Street just before 6:30 p.m.
Police said two vehicles collided.
Toronto paramedics said two people were taken to a local hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
