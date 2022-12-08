2 people taken to hospital after collision in Toronto

See more sharing options

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Jarvis Street just before 6:30 p.m.

COLLISION:

Lake Shore Blvd E & Lower Jarvis St

6:25pm

– police o/s

– 2 vehicles involved

– unknown injuries

– S/B lower Jarvis St blocked

– delays in the area

– consider alternate routes#GO2398456

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 8, 2022

Police said two vehicles collided.

Toronto paramedics said two people were taken to a local hospital with moderate to serious injuries.