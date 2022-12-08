Menu

2 people taken to hospital after collision in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 7:49 pm
Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto. View image in full screen
Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto. Alanna Rizza / Global News

Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision in Toronto, officials say.

Read more: Toronto woman says she was told ‘contact mayor’ during 911 call

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Lake Shore Boulevard East and Lower Jarvis Street just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said two vehicles collided.

Toronto paramedics said two people were taken to a local hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

Click to play video: 'Family mourns loss of 20-year-old man killed in collision at St. Clair Avenue, Yonge Street'
Family mourns loss of 20-year-old man killed in collision at St. Clair Avenue, Yonge Street
