Drugs, firearms, and more seized at Waterloo home: police

A slew of drugs and firearms were seized during an investigation by Waterloo Regional Police.
A search warrant was executed on Thursday at a home in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street in Waterloo.
Weapons seized include a sawed-off shotgun, seven replica firearms, and prohibited weapons.
A quantity of drugs were also seized including suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, magic mushrooms, and hydromorphone.
Officers also found break-in tools, stolen property, stolen government documents, and cash.
A 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Waterloo, were arrested and face a number of charges.
Both were held in police custody for a bail hearing.
