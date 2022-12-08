Menu

Crime

Drugs, firearms, and more seized at Waterloo home: police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 5:40 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A slew of drugs and firearms were seized during an investigation by Waterloo Regional Police.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday at a home in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street in Waterloo.

Weapons seized include a sawed-off shotgun, seven replica firearms, and prohibited weapons.

A quantity of drugs were also seized including suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, magic mushrooms, and hydromorphone.

Read more: Large cache of guns seized from home in Cambridge: Waterloo police

Officers also found break-in tools, stolen property, stolen government documents, and cash.

A 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Waterloo, were arrested and face a number of charges.

Both were held in police custody for a bail hearing.

FentanylDrugsKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceCocaineFirearmsMethamphetamineWarranthydromorphoneMagic mushrooms
