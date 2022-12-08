Drugs, firearms, and more seized at Waterloo home: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A slew of drugs and firearms were seized during an investigation by Waterloo Regional Police.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday at a home in the area of University Avenue West and Phillip Street in Waterloo.

Weapons seized include a sawed-off shotgun, seven replica firearms, and prohibited weapons.

A quantity of drugs were also seized including suspected fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, magic mushrooms, and hydromorphone.

Officers also found break-in tools, stolen property, stolen government documents, and cash.

A 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Waterloo, were arrested and face a number of charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were held in police custody for a bail hearing.