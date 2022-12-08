Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police release new photo of suspect vehicle in hit and run that killed Fanshawe student

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 3:20 pm
The latest photo to be released from police as officers continue to investigate the death of Jibin Benoy. View image in full screen
The latest photo to be released from police as officers continue to investigate the death of Jibin Benoy. London Police Service

London, Ont., police have released more information to the public as they continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed an international Fanshawe College student earlier this year.

Police have yet to identify the suspect vehicle in the collision that occurred on Hamilton Road on Sept. 18.

Read more: Hamilton Road hit-and-run victim ‘a friendly soul’ who always put smiles on faces, boss says

The victim, Jibin Benoy, 29, was biking home from a late work shift at a downtown restaurant when he was struck and fatally injured. Benoy was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

29-year-old Jibin Benoy, who was fatally struck in the September hit-and-run. View image in full screen
29-year-old Jibin Benoy, who was fatally struck in the September hit-and-run. Jibin Benoy via Instagram

Prior to the collision, the vehicle, which was reportedly carrying passengers, was seen on Richmond Street and investigators are currently in the process of reviewing video surveillance footage from that area.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police previously said the blue sedan will have damage to the front passenger side of the bumper and windshield. The vehicle was also equipped with a loud exhaust system.

However, investigators say the vehicle may have since been repaired.

An additional photo of the suspect vehicle has been released by police and can be found below.

Another photo of the suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal hit and run against Jibin Benoy, 29, in September 2022. View image in full screen
Another photo of the suspect vehicle believed to have been involved in the fatal hit and run against Jibin Benoy, 29, in September 2022. London Police Service / Twitter

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

London PoliceLondon OntarioHit and RunLdnontFatal Hit And RunFanshawe Collegehamilton roadCyclist KilledSuspect VehicleLondon hit and runjibin benoynew photo
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers