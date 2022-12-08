London, Ont. police release new photo of suspect vehicle in hit and run that killed Fanshawe student

London, Ont., police have released more information to the public as they continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed an international Fanshawe College student earlier this year.
Police have yet to identify the suspect vehicle in the collision that occurred on Hamilton Road on Sept. 18.
The victim, Jibin Benoy, 29, was biking home from a late work shift at a downtown restaurant when he was struck and fatally injured. Benoy was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Prior to the collision, the vehicle, which was reportedly carrying passengers, was seen on Richmond Street and investigators are currently in the process of reviewing video surveillance footage from that area.
Police previously said the blue sedan will have damage to the front passenger side of the bumper and windshield. The vehicle was also equipped with a loud exhaust system.
However, investigators say the vehicle may have since been repaired.
An additional photo of the suspect vehicle has been released by police and can be found below.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
