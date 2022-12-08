Menu

Crime

Man facing charge in break-and-enter theft of python from downtown Hamilton store

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 2:55 pm
Police say a man broke a window and took a rare and expensive python from The Reptile Store on King Street early on Dec. 8, 2022. The snake was retrieved by police after it fell out of the accused's jacket. View image in full screen
Police say a man broke a window and took a rare and expensive python from The Reptile Store on King Street early on Dec. 8, 2022. The snake was retrieved by police after it fell out of the accused's jacket. The Reptile Store

Police have charged a man in his 40s for stealing a bright green snake from a store that sells reptiles in downtown Hamilton early Thursday.

A police spokesperson told Global News the accused broke a window sometime before 5 a.m. and entered The Reptile Store on King Street East between East Avenue and Emerald Street.

Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said a green tree python slithered out of the collar of the man’s jacket during a search following his arrest at the scene.

The Reptile Store’s Jeff Reynolds told Global News the theft appeared to be “targeted” since the accused broke a window and “punched out” a lock on the snake’s enclosure. View image in full screen
The Reptile Store’s Jeff Reynolds told Global News the theft appeared to be “targeted” since the accused broke a window and “punched out” a lock on the snake’s enclosure. The Reptile Store

“Our cadet was able to return the snake to its cage within the store,” Ernst said in an email.

“Officers learned after that this type of snake is not venomous, however dangerous.”

The Reptile Store’s General Manager Jeff Reynolds says the python, estimated to be worth $2,000, is typically used for school presentations.

Read more: Police seize more than $1.5 million in goods tied to organized retail theft ring in Halton Region

“It appears to be a targeted theft, the window broken was right beside the python and the lock on its enclosure was punched out so the reptile could be stolen,” Reynolds explained.

“The reptile is non-venomous and not a danger to the public but very valuable to us.”

Green tree pythons can reach a total length (including tail) of 2 metres (6.6 ft) and a weight of 1.6 kg (3.5 lb), with females being slightly larger and heavier than males, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

Their habitat is typically in rainforests around New Guinea, eastern Indonesia, and the northeast Cape York Peninsula of Australia.

“It is a relatively rare snake and requires an advanced level of care,” said Reynolds.

“Babies are in the $750 to $1,500 price range, breedable adults are worth much more.”

