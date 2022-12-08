City of Peterborough certified a ‘bird-friendly’ city

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is among 14 new cities across Canada that have been certified as a “Bird Friendly City,” the federal government announced Thursday.

Steve Guilbeault, minister of environment and climate change, announced the cities on Thursday during the Conference of the Parties 15 (COP15) in Montreal. The certification was developed by Nature Canada to encourage municipalities to become safer places for birds. The program is funded by a $655,000 investment from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Bird Friendly City program encourages communities to take action to:

Reduce the number of human-caused threats to birds, such as stray cats, pesticide use, and bird collisions in windows through the use of window treatments in buildings with large windows.

Create safe environments for birds by promoting stewardship and ensuring that natural habitats are protected and restored.

Engage and educate citizens on the benefits of Bird Friendly Cities and the celebration of birds in our communities.

“Getting certified as a Bird Friendly City is something these municipalities can really crow about,” stated Guilbeault. “It’s a point of pride and a self-imposed challenge to continue doing better in protecting the fate of bird populations that enrich our urban environments while helping to balance our ecosystems.

“I salute Nature Canada’s initiative, and all the work of partners who are making sure that certification is offered to cities that are making significant efforts to protect our birds. We all benefit when we raise awareness about the importance of bird life and its habitats.”

In the spring of 2021, Vancouver, Toronto, London, Ont., and Calgary were the first cities to be certified.

“Birds play an essential role in maintaining healthy ecosystems in our communities,” said Graham Saul, Nature Canada’s executive director. “And they hold a special place in the hearts of nature-lovers all over the world. But there are three billion fewer birds in North America today than 50 years ago. We appreciate the work and leadership represented in the cities and towns being celebrated today.

“Bird Friendly City certification is more than just a piece of paper. It’s a commitment to building a nature-positive world together, and we are honoured to work with the municipalities to achieve that vision.”

Other new certified cities in Ontario include Barrie, Burlington, Guelph, Halton Hills, Hamilton and Windsor. Other cities named include Edmonton and Strathcona County in Alberta, Lions Bay and Saanich in B.C., Regina, Halifax and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Que.

As part of seeking certification as a Bird Friendly City, teams are established and residents are actively involved in protecting and monitoring their local bird population, the government says.

In Peterborough, one of the leading groups is Bird Friendly Peterborough.

The ministry says Canada hosts approximately 393 species of migratory birds on a seasonal cycle.

