Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Great Blue Heron selected as City of Peterborough’s first official bird

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 1:21 pm
The great blue heron has been selected as the City of Peterborough's first official city bird. View image in full screen
The great blue heron has been selected as the City of Peterborough's first official city bird. Evan Buhler/The Canadian Press file

The Great Blue Heron has been selected as the City of Peterborough’s first official “city bird” following a community vote this summer.

The announcement was made Friday during the city’s inaugural Environmental and Climate Action Expo.

Read more: The Eyrie: Birds of Prey organization flies into Peterborough area

A community vote held Aug. 2 to Sept. 5 allowed residents to nominate their favourite local bird species from a list of 16 curated by Bird Friendly Peterborough (BFP), a program overseen by Nature Canada to raise awareness about Peterborough earning a Bird Friendly City status.

The BFP team, composed of representatives from local nature-focused organizations, identified Peterborough as meeting the entry-level requirements of the Bird Friendly City program through existingcity policies and community programs.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Congratulations to everyone involved with Bird Friendly Peterborough for a successful campaign to raise awareness of Peterborough’s birds and the essential role they play in our ecosystem,” stated Deputy Mayor Kemi Akapo.

Thomas Luloff of BFP thanked everyone for participating in the vote.

“The majestic Great Blue Heron, often seen along the shores of the Otonabee River and surrounding waterways, perfectly represents Peterborough’s connection between land and water,” he said.

The city says to learn more about making homes and businesses bird-friendly, visit www.birdfriendlypeterborough.ca for tips to reduce threats to local birds.

Click to play video: 'A bird to represent the people: votes adding up for Peterborough’s official bird' A bird to represent the people: votes adding up for Peterborough’s official bird
A bird to represent the people: votes adding up for Peterborough’s official bird – Aug 16, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Peterborough tagGreat Blue Heron tagNature Canada tagofficial bird tagBird Friendly City tagofficial bird of Peterborough tagofficial city bird tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers