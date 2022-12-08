One confirmed fatality, twelve families displaced in Rosthern, Sask. apartment fire

An apartment building on 4th Avenue in Rosthern, Sask., caught fire at approximately 9 a.m.Thursday.
Rosthern Fire and Rescue attended immediately alongside Rosthern RCMP officers, Wakaw RCMP, local EMS, and fire departments from neighbouring communities.
There is one confirmed fatality so far. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has been called to the scene.
All other residents from the building were evacuated and escorted to a safe location. Some required medical assistance from EMS for smoke inhalation.
In total, twelve families have been displaced by the fire.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Officers have secured a perimeter around the building and are asking all public to avoid the area.
