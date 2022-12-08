Menu

Crime

Guelph police lay charges after stolen vehicle strikes police cruiser

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 8, 2022 11:54 am
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A Guelph Police Service cruiser was struck as it was trying to recover a stolen vehicle.

Police say officers went to a parking lot on Speedvale Avenue East on Nov. 29 at around 11:20 p.m. and discovered an Audi SUV that had been reported stolen.

Investigators say as officers were waiting for a tow truck, a man went inside the Audi and attempted to start the engine.

They say officers ordered the driver to stop but he pulled out and hit the police cruiser before fleeing the lot.

Investigators say there was a brief chase before it was called off for safety reasons.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man faces charges after abandoned Jeep recovered, police say

They did, however, identify the driver and issue a warrant for his arrest.

The driver was picked up by another police service Wednesday and was handed over to Guelph police.

A 38-year-old man from Guelph is facing a number of charges, including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving and flight from police.

He is being held for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

