Canada

Kingston, Ont. community steps up after fire damages three sleeping cabins

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 11:22 am
Many items lost to a fire at a sleep cabin settlement in Kingston have been replaced through community donations. View image in full screen
Many items lost to a fire at a sleep cabin settlement in Kingston have been replaced through community donations. Global News

Three sleeping cabin residents at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour are displaced after this week’s fire which destroyed one cabin and extensively damaged two others.

However, the community has rallied around the displaced residents in the form of the replacement of lost food and money courtesy of the Partners in Mission foodbank and Community Friends in Motion.

Meanwhile, Red’s Rack helped to replace lost clothing while the Sister of Providence helped restore lost furniture.

Kingston city council unanimously votes to oppose Bill 23

Cell phones were replaced by St. Mark’s Lutheran and St. James Kingston.

“Our cabin community is resilient and strong. We will review and implement any needed enhancements to our health, safety and fire protocols recommended by Kingston Fire and Rescue, and utilize the knowledge gained from this event to strengthen our community,” Our Livable Solutions said in a news release.

The organization says one resident needed help to evacuate their cabin and was rescued by a volunteer, a firefighter and one other resident.

“Kingston Fire and Rescue responded promptly and were able to contain and extinguish the fire. Two staff received minor injuries, and were treated at the scene by paramedics,” OLS continued.

Trauma counselling is available to those involved.

