Elias Pettersson’s overtime goal gives Vancouver Canucks 6-5 win over Sharks

Send this page to someone via email

Elias Pettersson scored on a breakaway at 4:25 of overtime, giving the Vancouver Canucks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

“(Spencer) Martin made two big stops, and then on the breakaway, (Andrei) Kuzmenko gave me a good pass, I just tried to go low blocker,” Pettersson said.

Dakota Joshua scored twice for the Canucks, and Nils Hoglander, Ilya Mikheyev and Kuzmenko added goals. Martin made 34 saves.

Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said Joshua was “fabulous.”

“I see real growth. I loved him on the power play in front of the net. If they didn’t call that one back, which was, I think, a 50-50, he could’ve had a hat trick in the first six minutes of ice time. I was very pleased with his effort,” Boudreau said.

Story continues below advertisement

For San Jose, Nick Bonino scored his 150th career goal 18 seconds into the game. Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Jonah Gadjovich and Kevin Labanc also scored for the Sharks.

Eetu Makiniemi made his NHL debut and had seven saves in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen, who started and made 15 saves before being pulled after the second period.

Labanc scored his sixth goal of the season at 11:28 of the third period to give the Sharks a 5-4 lead.

Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko scored his 13th of the season on the power play just over five minutes later to tie the game and set up overtime.

The Canucks will host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday for their next game.