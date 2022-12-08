Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Peterborough Public Health charges 3 businesses for failure to submit timely water samples

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 11:32 am
A boil water advisory has been in effect since Wednesday afternoon in Châteauguay. The presence of fecal coliforms was found in tap water, which could be a health danger, Thursday, November 3, 2016. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health has charged three businesses operating  small drinking water systems (SDWS) in Peterborough County for failing to submit water samples at the required frequency. AFP/Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health has charged three businesses operating small drinking water systems (SDWS) in Peterborough County for failing to submit water samples at the required frequency.

The names of the businesses have not been released pending a court conviction or if there is an immediate threat to public safety, the health unit stated Thursday.

Read more: ‘Earthy or musty’ water still safe to drink, Durham Region says

The health unit says in Peterborough County there are 355 SDWS that are not part of a municipal drinking water system. An SDWS is considered a public facility where the water source is a private well. In the county that includes restaurants, motels, churches, resorts, seasonal trailer parks and other sites, the health unit notes.

“Each of these SDWS is required to test their water to ensure that it is safe for the public,” the health unit stated. “Depending on the risk level of the SDWS, the operator is required to sample and test the water anywhere from once every two weeks to once every three months.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says if the operator exceeds the interval between samples, they are deemed non-compliant and may be charged. Water samples are submitted to accredited private labs for analysis.

“Charging operators is a last resort after all efforts to educate and support have been made,” the health unit said.

Chris Eaton, public health inspector, says regular testing of drinking water is a “critical step” in the safe operation of the system.

“By testing the water, it is confirmed that bacteria are not present in the well and/or that the treatment system did its job,” he said. “In addition to checking that water is sampled regularly, we check that the treatment system is appropriate for the water source, that it is properly maintained, records are kept, and operators are properly trained.”

The health unit says for more information about SDWS, visit its website and search for “small drinking water systems.”

Click to play video: 'Plan underway ‘in every community’ where there is a drinking water advisory: Trudeau'
Plan underway ‘in every community’ where there is a drinking water advisory: Trudeau
Advertisement
Peterborough Public HealthPeterborough CountyWater SafetyDrinking Waterwell waterpeterborough county wellssmall drinking water systems
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers