Canada

‘Earthy or musty’ water still safe to drink, Durham Region says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 12:31 pm
File photo of water pouring out of a tap. View image in full screen
File photo of water pouring out of a tap. Global News

Durham Region says the local water supply remains safe to drink despite “possible earthy or musty odours detected recently.”

The region said in a post Thursday that changes to the smell or taste of the water typically occurs in the late summer or early fall, when Lake Ontario temperatures are higher.

“Taste and odour episodes are caused by seasonal biological changes in Lake Ontario,” the region said.

“Although it is difficult to predict when conditions will return to normal, taste and odour episodes will generally fade away after the lake water temperatures decrease.”

Trending Stories

The region said laboratory testing of both raw and treated water confirms that it meets all Ontario Drinking Water Quality Standards.

Story continues below advertisement

The region said to reduce the taste and odour in drinking water, residents can refrigerate a jug of water or add ice cubes and some drops of lemon juice.

