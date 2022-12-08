Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Halifax police investigating threats made to VG hospital

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 9:46 am
FILE PHOTO - The VG hospital in Halifax. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO - The VG hospital in Halifax. Global News

Access to the Queen Elizabeth Health Science Centre’s VG hospital in Halifax was restricted for about an hour on Thursday morning as police investigated what they say was a report of threats.

“The investigation is in the early stages but at this time, investigators do not believe there is a concern for public safety,” read a a statement from Halifax Regional Police at about 10:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more information would be provided when it became available.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Nova Scotia Health said that access to the VG site was being restricted due to a “security concern,’ but at about 11:10 a.m. issued an update to say the issue was now clear and access was resuming.

Halifax Regional Policehalifax policeNova Scotia healthQEII HospitalQEII hospital Halifaxqeii hospital threatsreport of threats
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers