Halifax police investigating threats made to VG hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Access to the Queen Elizabeth Health Science Centre’s VG hospital in Halifax was restricted for about an hour on Thursday morning as police investigated what they say was a report of threats.

“The investigation is in the early stages but at this time, investigators do not believe there is a concern for public safety,” read a a statement from Halifax Regional Police at about 10:30 a.m.

@HfxRegPolice are investigating a report of threats in relation to the QEII Hospital. The investigation is in the early stages but at this time, investigators do not believe there is a concern for public safety. Further information will be provided when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/BoNDzqhegG — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 8, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more information would be provided when it became available.

Nova Scotia Health said that access to the VG site was being restricted due to a “security concern,’ but at about 11:10 a.m. issued an update to say the issue was now clear and access was resuming.