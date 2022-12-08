Menu

Politics

Kingston city council unanimously votes to oppose Bill 23

By Megan King Global News
Posted December 8, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Kingston city council votes to formally oppose Bill 23'
Kingston city council votes to formally oppose Bill 23
Kingston city council has formally stated it's opinion on the province's recently passed 'More Homes Built Faster Act' -- also known as Bill 23.

Kingston’s city council voted unanimously on a motion to formally oppose the Ontario government’s Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act, at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Maybe it’s something that could hopefully help with some change,” says newly elected city Coun. Vincent Cinanni. “At least at the regulation levels.”

Read more: Feds give Loyalist Township $16.5M to retrofit recreation centre

Bill 23 was approved as part of the Ford government’s aim to build 1.5 million homes across Ontario in the next decade. Here in Kingston, Ont., the province would like to see 8,000 new builds.

The motion opposing Ford’s bill was moved by Cinanni and seconded by Coun. Brandon Tozzo. Both attended a protest against Bill 23 in front of City Hall last month.

Cinanni said at Tuesday’s meeting that the motion looks to add Kingston’s voice to that of other municipalities against the provincial bill.

When presented in the horseshoe, many councillors shared their words of support to the motion and against the More Homes Built Faster Act.

“Often a lot of these things seem rushed and there’s a lack of consultation,” Coun. Ryan Boehme said. “This is probably a good example of where there’s an intent, but the end effect is not necessarily going to be what the intent was at the start. It will actually cause other issues, which would essentially become a bigger burden on our tax base to make up those shortfalls.”

Coun. Conny Glenn acknowledged the need for housing in the region, but said that slowing the process down is critical to prevent the development of another crisis.

“Pushing something like this through is going to create other crises downstream,” Glenn said. “This is going to potentially create financial crisis, this is going to create environmental crisis, infrastructure crisis, if this goes through the way it is.”

Read more: Kingston, Ont. shipbuilder wins award from U.S. publication

As a result of the unanimous vote, the City of Kingston will be sending a copy of its motion to various members of the provincial government to state its collective opposition of Bill 23.

City council is also requesting the provincial government undertake consultation to allow municipalities time to review the impact of the regulations associated with Bill 23, and asking for a minimum of 90 days to review and report back to the province with comments and suggestions regarding the regulations.

