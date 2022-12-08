Brittney Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

Send this page to someone via email

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian penal colony in a prisoner exchange for arms dealer Viktor Bout, according to a senior administration official, achieving a top goal for President Joe Biden.

Griner is now in the custody of U.S. officials, Biden announced, and is on a plane heading back to the U.S. Her wife Cherelle was photographed in the Oval Office with the president.

Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe.

She is on a plane.

She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT — President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022

Griner was first arrested back in February after Russian customs officials found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She pleaded guilty to drug charges in July and was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

Griner, a two-time Olympic champion and one of the biggest stars of the WNBA, was the most prominent American wrongfully detained abroad until her release on Thursday. The Biden administration has faced intense pressure to bring her home.

In negotiating for Griner’s release, U.S. officials agreed to a prisoner swap with Bout, who was once described by the U.S. Justice Department as one of the most prolific arms dealers in the world.

Bout, a former Soviet lieutenant colonel, was once dubbed the “Merchant of Death” for his massive weapons dealing operation, and even inspired a Hollywood movie about his exploits.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.