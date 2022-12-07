Man charged in connection with Dunn Avenue shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting at 245 Dunn Ave. that left three injured and one dead.

Toronto police said on Nov. 15 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an address on Dunn Avenue.

They arrived at the scene to find a 23-year-old man who had been shot, located in an apartment. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A further three victims reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old sustained a life-threatening injury in the lobby of the building and a 22-year-old man attended hospital on his own in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said a fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the apartment building and took refuge on a TTC vehicle.

“She was transported to hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury,” police said in a previous news release.

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest in relation to the investigation.

Oshane Mitchell, 27, was arrested and faces four charges. Police have laid one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.