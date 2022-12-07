Menu

Crime

Man charged in connection with Dunn Avenue shooting that killed 1, injured 3 in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 9:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Police identify victim killed in Toronto shooting'
Police identify victim killed in Toronto shooting
RELATED: Police have identified the 23-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto which left three others injured. As Brittany Rosen reports, officers were called to an apartment on Dunn Avenue on Tuesday after receiving report of a shooting – Nov 17, 2022

Police say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting at 245 Dunn Ave. that left three injured and one dead.

Toronto police said on Nov. 15 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at an address on Dunn Avenue.

They arrived at the scene to find a 23-year-old man who had been shot, located in an apartment. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: 3 injured, 1 dead in Toronto shooting, police say

A further three victims reportedly suffered gunshot wounds. A 19-year-old sustained a life-threatening injury in the lobby of the building and a 22-year-old man attended hospital on his own in non-life-threatening condition.

Police said a fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the apartment building and took refuge on a TTC vehicle.

“She was transported to hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury,” police said in a previous news release.

Read more: Police identify victim killed in shooting in Toronto

On Wednesday, police announced an arrest in relation to the investigation.

Oshane Mitchell, 27, was arrested and faces four charges. Police have laid one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

