BC SPCA in ‘desperate need’ of donations for pet food bank

Humans aren’t the only ones feeling the pinch amid the surging cost of living in British Columbia.

The BC SPCA says it’s seeing growing demand for the pet food bank service it offers across the province. The pet food banks helped provide an additional 1,235 animals with a week’s supply of food this year compared to 2021, the group said.

“Its easy to see that this year with inflation and climate emergencies like floods and fires, the need for food bank usage is going up, so we’re having a lot more people accessing these services. Donations have remained the same,” BC SPCA outreach specialist Diane Waters told Global News Morning BC.

“We’re being spread a little bit more thin.”

The BC SPCA provides pet food bank services through 34 of its B.C. locations, and partners with 135 other organizations, such as traditional food banks, across the province.

Waters said the increased demand has left the organization in “desperate need of donations” of pet food and other supply.

Cat food and cat litter is particularly in demand, she said.

She added that locations in the Lower Mainland have had a better time of keeping adequate supply on hand, but rural and remote locations face additional challenges.

Despite the pressure, she said pet owners in need should always feel welcome to come for help and will always be treated with respect and dignity.

“There is absolutely no shame in asking for help. We are here to help and there is no questions asked … we’re not here to judge.”

“Our goal is to keep families together, and if accessing food bank services is one way to keep your pet and you together then we are so happy to help.”

Waters said any BC SPCA location can accept donations, and that people can also donate by visiting their website.

You can find out more about how to help or access the pet food bank program here.