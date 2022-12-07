‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list

Send this page to someone via email

A Georgia man was arrested after he drew attention to himself on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

It seems that Christopher Spaulding, 40, was feeling a little left out when Rockdale police released their “Most Wanted” list for the month on Nov. 28. Frustrated that he had been omitted, Spaulding commented, “How about me,” from his personal Facebook account.

The department was happy to address the issue, and replied, “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.”

View image in full screen Screenshot of a bizarre Facebook exchange between a Georgia police department and a wanted fugitive. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Two days later, on Dec. 1, Rockdale police updated the public that they had apprehended Spaulding for felony violation of parole. The department posted a photo of the fugitive in handcuffs, wearing a red Georgia Bulldogs hoodie and hat.

“We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!” police wrote in the post.

The department reminded fugitives of the law that their “Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant.”

The original Facebook post with Spaulding’s comment is still live on the department’s page. As of press time, Spaulding has 1,900 reactions on his comment and the Rockdale police’s response has 1,400 reactions.