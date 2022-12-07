Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

‘How about me’: Man arrested after commenting under police ‘Most Wanted’ list

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 3:40 pm
Christopher Spaulding, a man from Georgia who was arrested after drawing attention to himself on the local police department's Facebook page. View image in full screen
Christopher Spaulding, a man from Georgia who was arrested after drawing attention to himself on the local police department's Facebook page. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man was arrested after he drew attention to himself on the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

It seems that Christopher Spaulding, 40, was feeling a little left out when Rockdale police released their “Most Wanted” list for the month on Nov. 28. Frustrated that he had been omitted, Spaulding commented, “How about me,” from his personal Facebook account.

Read more: ‘Once-in-a-lifetime’ ancient necklace found in tomb of powerful Anglo-Saxon woman

The department was happy to address the issue, and replied, “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way.”

Screenshot of a bizarre Facebook exchange between a Georgia police department and a wanted fugitive. View image in full screen
Screenshot of a bizarre Facebook exchange between a Georgia police department and a wanted fugitive. Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Two days later, on Dec. 1, Rockdale police updated the public that they had apprehended Spaulding for felony violation of parole. The department posted a photo of the fugitive in handcuffs, wearing a red Georgia Bulldogs hoodie and hat.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Harry & Meghan’ documentary trailers accused of using ‘misleading’ footage

“We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!” police wrote in the post.

The department reminded fugitives of the law that their “Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant.”

The original Facebook post with Spaulding’s comment is still live on the department’s page. As of press time, Spaulding has 1,900 reactions on his comment and the Rockdale police’s response has 1,400 reactions.

Click to play video: 'Georgia Senate runoff: what’s at stake for Democrats, Republicans'
Georgia Senate runoff: what’s at stake for Democrats, Republicans
Advertisement
GeorgiaMan Arrestedmost wanted listChristopher Spauldingman arrested facebook commentmost wanted list facebookpolice most wanted listRockdale County Sheriff's Office
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers