Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police say two stolen vehicles discovered separately in Guelph, Ont. are connected

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 7, 2022 1:40 pm
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Police Service is looking into a pair of separate stolen vehicles that they believe are connected.

Officers were called about a stolen Ford F-150 that was located in a parking lot near Willow Road and Applewood Crescent on Monday.

They say a quantity of ammunition was found inside the pickup truck.

Then on Tuesday, investigators returned to the scene to follow up on the first vehicle theft and found a blue Hyundai Accent in the same parking lot.

Read more: Guelph police charge woman in connection with crash of stolen vehicle

They say all four tires on the vehicle were flat upon discovery, and some stolen property including credit and debit cards were found inside.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators traced the second vehicle to an address in Guelph – it had been reported stolen on Nov. 28.

They are looking for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough'
Rash of auto thefts reported in Scarborough
Guelph NewsStolen VehicleStolen CarStolen Truckcar theftAmmunitionCreditGuelph Police ServiceCardsFord F-150DebitHyundai Accent
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers