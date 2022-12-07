Police say two stolen vehicles discovered separately in Guelph, Ont. are connected

The Guelph Police Service is looking into a pair of separate stolen vehicles that they believe are connected.
Officers were called about a stolen Ford F-150 that was located in a parking lot near Willow Road and Applewood Crescent on Monday.
They say a quantity of ammunition was found inside the pickup truck.
Then on Tuesday, investigators returned to the scene to follow up on the first vehicle theft and found a blue Hyundai Accent in the same parking lot.
They say all four tires on the vehicle were flat upon discovery, and some stolen property including credit and debit cards were found inside.
Investigators traced the second vehicle to an address in Guelph – it had been reported stolen on Nov. 28.
They are looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212, ext. 7382 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
