Crime

Guelph police charge woman in connection with crash of stolen vehicle

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 1, 2022 5:03 am
Guelph police charge woman in connection with crash of stolen vehicle - image View image in full screen
Guelph Police / File

A Guelph woman is facing charges in connection with a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a single-vehicle crash on Grove Street around 6 a.m. Sunday.

A resident told investigators that a black Infiniti SUV struck a wall, then a tree and a sign before ending up in front of their house.

They said a woman was inside the vehicle at the time and left carrying some property with her.

Read more: Three-vehicle crash in Guelph, Ont. results in only minor injuries, police say

Investigators say they were able to locate the driver a short distance away.

It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and that she had denied that she was in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The 32-year-old was arrested and later released with an appearance in a Guelph courtroom Jan. 20, 223.

 

