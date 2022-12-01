Guelph police charge woman in connection with crash of stolen vehicle

See more sharing options

A Guelph woman is facing charges in connection with a crash involving a stolen vehicle.

The Guelph Police Service was notified about a single-vehicle crash on Grove Street around 6 a.m. Sunday.

A resident told investigators that a black Infiniti SUV struck a wall, then a tree and a sign before ending up in front of their house.

They said a woman was inside the vehicle at the time and left carrying some property with her.

Investigators say they were able to locate the driver a short distance away.

It was determined that the vehicle was stolen and that she had denied that she was in the SUV at the time of the crash.

The 32-year-old was arrested and later released with an appearance in a Guelph courtroom Jan. 20, 223.