Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police in Kingston, Ont. investigate stabbing

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 12:42 pm
Police in Kingston are investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Police in Kingston are investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Global News

Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating a stabbing early on Dec. 7 on the K&P Trail near the Integrated Care Hub.

Upon their arrival, police say they found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the two came into a physical altercation with a third person while walking along the trail.

Read more: 3 sleeping cabins damaged after fire overnight in Kingston, Ont.

One person was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries and released.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The third person did not sustain any injuries.

Police say they don’t believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no risk to public safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.

Click to play video: 'KHSC assisting overflowing hospitals across Ontario'
KHSC assisting overflowing hospitals across Ontario

 

StabbingygkKingston PoliceKingston stabbingIntegrated Care HubICHK&p Trail
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers