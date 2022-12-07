Police in Kingston, Ont. investigate stabbing

Police in Kingston, Ont., are investigating a stabbing early on Dec. 7 on the K&P Trail near the Integrated Care Hub.
Upon their arrival, police say they found two people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the two came into a physical altercation with a third person while walking along the trail.
One person was transported to hospital and treated for minor injuries and released.
The third person did not sustain any injuries.
Police say they don’t believe it was a targeted attack and that there is no risk to public safety.
Anyone with information on the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Blair Watt at 613-549-4660 ext. 6320 or via email at bwatt@kingstonpolice.ca.
