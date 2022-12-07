Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite edges lower as price of oil falls, U.S. stock markets also down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2022 12:01 pm
A sign board in Toronto shows the closing number for the TSX on Thursday October 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board in Toronto shows the closing number for the TSX on Thursday October 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, as the price of oil fell and losses in the energy sector weighed on the Toronto market, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.96 points at 19,967.21.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.19 points at 33,569.15. The S&P 500 index was down 8.21 points at 3,933.05, while the Nasdaq composite was down 63.75 points at 10,951.14.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.34 cents US compared with 73.27 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$1.47 at US$72.78 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$5.50 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$8.40 at US$1,790.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was up two cents at US$3.83 a pound.

 

