Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2022 11:41 am
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading as losses in the energy and technology sectors helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were also in the red.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 113.53 points at 20,128.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 232.76 points at 33,714.34. The S&P 500 index was down 43.56 points at 3,955.28, while the Nasdaq composite was down 170.57 points at 11,069.37.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite ends down 1.2 per cent, U.S. stock markets also end lower

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.36 compared with 73.90 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.76 at US$75.17 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$5.48 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was up US$4.80 at US$1,786.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.83 a pound.

moneyTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketsS&Ptoronto stocks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers