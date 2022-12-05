Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite down more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2022 11:48 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy, technology and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 153.85 points at 20,331.81.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 261.51 points at 34,168.37. The S&P 500 index was down 42.82 points at 4,028.88, while the Nasdaq composite was down 123.40 points at 11,338.10.

Read more: S&P/TSX composite closes down after bumpy day of trading, U.S. markets mixed

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.86 cents US compared with 74.25 cents US on Friday.

The January crude oil contract was down six cents at US$79.92 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 48 cents at US$5.80 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$20.00 at US$1,789.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.83 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

