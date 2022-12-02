Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 12:05 pm
The Canadian dollar coin is pictured in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. View image in full screen
The Canadian dollar coin is pictured in North Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, May 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the industrial and telecommunication sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.21 points at 20,486.24.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 178.05 points at 34,216.96. The S&P 500 index was down 31.48 points at 4,045.09, while the Nasdaq composite was down 117.59 points at 11,364.86.

Read more: Inflation driven by profits in few sectors, including oil and gas: report

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.20 cents US compared with 74.44 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The January crude oil contract was up 14 cents at US$81.36 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 14 cents at US$6.60 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The February gold contract was down US$14.70 at US$1,800.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down less than a penny at US$3.82 a pound.

Click to play video: 'Natural disasters cost B.C. economy up to $17B in 2021 says new report'
Natural disasters cost B.C. economy up to $17B in 2021 says new report
CanadaEconomyCanada economyTSXstock marketstock marketsS&P/TSX composite indexS&P/TSX compositecanada stock market
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers