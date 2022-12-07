Count finds more than 450 people experiencing homelessness in Lethbridge

Send this page to someone via email

According to the final results of a single-day community survey, the amount of people experiencing homelessness in Lethbridge has more than doubled from 2018.

On Sept. 27, Lethbridge took part in the 2022 Point-in-Time (PiT) Count, which looks to give a snapshot of homelessness within the community.

That day, staff and volunteers spent six hours surveying individuals who were either sleeping rough without any shelter, accessing shelter services or in short-term housing.

Data was also collected from a number of service providers within the community and they found 454 individuals experiencing homelessness.

Of those 454, 254 were surveyed through the unsheltered count, with 19 indicating they had a non-permanent place to stay.

A total of 92 individuals were counted in a stabilization bed or shelter, while 108 were counted in other areas like transitional housing, treatment centres, police holding cells, the Lethbridge Correctional Centre and hospital.

According to the city, other forms of homelessness, such as staying temporarily with a friend, are not typically considered.

“In 2018, the Lethbridge PiT count found 223 individuals experiencing homelessness,” says Erin Mason, PiT count coordinator for the City of Lethbridge.

“The 2022 count has found at least twice as many individuals experiencing homelessness with a large increase in those living rough and not accessing shelter resources. This demonstrates a great need for more affordable and supportive housing and services to support the system of care for vulnerable individuals.”

Mason said seven communities in Alberta — and more across Canada and North America — take part in the count.

“Just anecdotally, what I have heard is other communities across Canada and Alberta are seeing an increase similar to what we’re seeing as well,” she said, adding that considering what they’ve heard from service providers in the community, they weren’t surprised to see the spike.

Streets Alive Mission said the need for their services has gone up tremendously, particularly over the last six to eight months.

The non-profit has recently opened its doors as a 24/7 warming space for the first time in its history. Since doing so at the start of the month, director of fund development Jennifer Lepko said the need for warmer spaces during winter has been apparent.

“We’re seeing anywhere from 40 to 60 people a night, and that’s just in the first week that we’ve been doing,” she told Global News on Tuesday.

“We bring people in that are actually freezing to death.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We bring people in that are actually freezing to death."

And while the long term solutions are being worked on, Lepko said the community can help right now.

“But in the immediate, we absolutely could use any donations of mittens, toques, blankets, gloves, shoes, boots.”

Key findings regarding demographics in the survey found Indigenous people were disproportionally affected by homelessness, making up 51 per cent of those surveyed, despite being 6.6 per cent of the city’s total population.

More than 60 per cent of the unsheltered population were between the ages of 25-44, with only one per cent being under the age of 18.

Nine per cent of the sheltered homeless population is under 18, while 43 per cent is between 25-44.

The full report and more information about Community Social Development can be found here.

“This data gives us a greater ability to advocate for additional affordable and social housing resources within the city of Lethbridge. It supports our communication with the provincial and federal government as well,” said Takara Motz, Acting General Manager, community social development with the City of Lethbridge.