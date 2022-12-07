Man, woman arrested after series of robberies in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been charged in connection with a series of robberies at retail stores in Mississauga, police say.

Peel Regional Police said in November, officers received report that a male suspect had allegedly robbed a store in the Hurontario Street and Hillcrest Avenue area, on two different occasions.

Police said in both incidents the suspect allegedly “displayed weapons and managed to flee the area with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.”

“The victim did not suffer any physical injuries,” police said in a news release.

According to police, on Dec. 2 at around 2 p.m., the same suspect and a female suspect went to a store in the Dundas Street East and Wharton Way area.

Police said the suspects allegedly robbed the store of “various items” before fleeing in a dark coloured sedan.

Officers said on Monday, at around 8:30 p.m., officers arrested two suspects in the Bloor Street and Dixie Road area.

“During the arrest, the male suspect allegedly drove a vehicle into the attending police vehicles in an attempt to make good his escape,” police said. “Fortunately, there were no physical injuries sustained by anyone during this incident.”

According to police, 32-year-old Mohamed Hassan, of no fixed address, has been charged with three counts of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent, dangerous operation of a vehicle and breaching a probation order.

Police said 32-year-old Vlora Krasniqi, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and failing to comply with a release order.

Both appeared in court on Dec. 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.